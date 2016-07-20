https://i2.wp.com/www.soundscapes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/PlayOnDemand-squareLogo-300.png?fit=300%2C300 300 300 Brent Walker http://www.soundscapes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SoundscapesLogo-1.png Brent Walker2016-07-20 16:35:362016-08-24 13:00:39A Short Podcast about Podcasting
A Short Podcast about Podcasting
Podcasting began a decade ago in 2006. And it just kind of sat there. Nobody knew what to do with it or how to make it work for their business. Now, that’s changing. Podcasting is gaining traction. Since podcasting is a Radio art, Soundscapes is starting a short podcast series about podcasting. This is episode one.
Key takeaways:
- Podcasting is seeing exponential growth in listenership
- Due to its Do-It-Yourself nature, the quality of the work is questionable
- Most podcasts are too long due to lack of structure
- Structure & formatting are incredibly important
The 5 things all podcasts must have:
- Content that benefits the listener (it’s not a press release)
- High production values
- A sense of forward momentum
- A clearly defined format
- An editorial calendar
If your business or non-profit is interested in beginning a podcast series, Soundscapes will help you figure out how to best engage your audience. Just call 501-661-1765 and we’ll set up an initial meeting.