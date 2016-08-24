What a Good Podcast can do for Your Business

Many businesses are looking into podcasting as an extension of their marketing. But how do you go about it? Well, that’s where Soundscapes comes in.

The first consideration in any podcast creation must be what happens at the end. In other words, before you put a word on paper or push that record button, you MUST know what you want to get out of that podcast—what is your desired outcome?

In this podcast, Brent Walker discusses several specific podcast outcomes that you can use to shape what you’re going to do.

Key Takeaways:

Start with the outcome in mind, then work backwards

A podcast should never be a long commercial

When creating your podcast, be aware of cross-channel content opportunities

Potential Outcomes to Consider:

Attract prospects and leads

Establish your expertise

Connect with authorities in your field

Land more speaking engagements

Inspire donations for non-profits

A well-produced podcast can raise the profile of your business and draw new customers in. But for it to be effective, you have to know what’s at the end of the road before you begin your journey.

If you’re considering a podcast for your business, we can help. Get in touch, and we’ll get started.